Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni took time out to click a selfie with a fan at the Mumbai airport. Dhoni has resumed captaincy duties at CSK with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out for the remainder of the season. After suffering a heavy defeat on his IPL 2025 captaincy debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni delivered a match-winning performance as CSK beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier this week. With CSK set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next match, Dhoni and the rest of the players arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Dhoni, who was being escorted by security officials at the airport, had a special gesture in store for an old lady, who was sitting on a wheelchair hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

As soon as he saw the old lady, Dhoni himself took the female fan's phone and clicked a selfie, making her day. Dhoni's gesture was widely praised by fans on social media.

Woman sitting on a wheelchair requested MS Dhoni for a selfie and he himself took a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/fPbl2WsCAq — (@WorshipDhoni) April 16, 2025

At the age of 43, Dhoni defined the art of chasing with his premeditated plan of attack and a flawless blueprint of success. When Chennai was dwindling at 111/5 and 56 still required from the last five overs, Dhoni paved the way with his calculated belligerence.

Shivam Dube, who was at the other end, playing against his explosive nature, picked his moments and struck the winning runs in the final over to send CSK past the finish line. Dhoni returned unbeaten on 26(11) with a thumping strike rate of 236.36.

Apart from his masterclass in finishing the chase, Dhoni led his troops in a commanding way while maintaining his calm demeanour. With Chennai relishing its new-found purple patch, Srikkanth sees it as the beginning of "resurrection."

