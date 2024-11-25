As nearly 500 players await their fate on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, some more twists and surprises are expected to be witnessed. The auction saw some big names like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, etc. earn their deserved value while Venkatsh Iyer produced a big surprise as he was bought for Rs. 23.75 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Though not in the same category, some other players are also likely to turn heads when their names come on the auction table.

Which sets will begin action on Day 2 in IPL 2025 mega auction?

The second day's auction will begin with the Set 13 which would bring up capped batters for auction. Following the batters, the all-rounders (AL2), wicketkeeper (WK2), fast bowlers (FA2) and spinners (SP2), will be up for grabs. Then, player number 117 to 577 will be brough to the table in an accelerated auction.

What is Accelerated Auction?

In comparison to Day 1, the second day will see about 5 times the player being brought on the auction table. Hence, the speed with which the auction gets underway would need to be much faster. There would also be an accelerated phase where franchises will be told to pick 25 players whom they want to be named in the auction. Subsequently, franchises could be asked to prepare another similar list if they are to bring back any player who went unsold or wasn't named in the auction list until then.

Which top players can be bought on Day 2 of the auction?

Some of the top names yet to be brought into the auction include the likes of Faf du Plessis, Marco Jansen, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Krunal Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, etc.

How much money is left in the purses of each franchise?

Mumbai Indians: Rs. 26.1 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs. 10.5 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs. 15.6 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs. 17.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs. 30.65 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs. 13.8 crore

Gujarat Titans: Rs. 17.5crore

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs. 14.85 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs. 22.5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs. 5.5 crore

What time will the Day 2 of the IPL mega auction start?

The second day's action will start at 3:30 PM IST in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.