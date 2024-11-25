CSK Full Squad, IPL 2025: CSK bought seven players on the first day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad being some of their top buys. The five-time champions will go into the second day of the auction with Rs. 15.60 crore left in its purse. They still have 14 slots to fill, including three overseas players. CSK had retained five players heading into the auction -- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs. 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs. 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 18 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 4 crore). (Full Squad)

Players Bought By CSK In IPL 2025 Auction

1. Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 Crore

2. Rahul Tripathi - Rs 3.4 Crore

3. Rachin Ravindra - Rs 4 Crore

4. Ravichandran Ashwin - Rs 9.75 Crore

5. Khaleel Ahmed - Rs 4.80 crore

6. Noor Ahmed - Rs 10 crore

7. Vijay Shankar - Rs 1.2 crore

Full list of retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

Full list of released players: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.