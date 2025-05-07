Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, were dealt a major blow in the IPL 2025 as Chennai Super Kings beat them by two wickets. The loss, KKR's sixth in 12 matches, has left them at the sixth spot with 11 points. It means that KKR will have to depend on a miracle in order to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Firstly, KKR have two matches left (vs SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and they must win both to reach 15 points.

Now, Gujarat Titans and RCB have 16 points each, so KKR can't surpass them. At the third spot are Punjab Kings (15 points, 11 matches) and Mumbai Indians are at the fourth spot (14 points, 12 matches). PBKS play Delhi Capitals, MI and Rajasthan Royals next. If they win even one of those matches, KKR would not be able to surpass them. Since, PBKS and MI, two teams which are in direct contention for playoffs, are playing each other one of them will be out of KKR's reach. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side must hope that one between the two teams loses all their matches (preferably MI as they have lesser number of games left).

It doesn't end, KKR would then hope DC (13 points from 11 games) and Lucknow Super Giants (10 points from 11 games) don't surpass them.

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets to send the defending champions virtually out of the IPL play-offs contention here on Wednesday.

CSK chased down the target of 180 with two balls to spare with Dewald Brevis top-scoring with 52 off just 25 balls while Shivam Dube and captain MS Dhoni chipped in with 45 and 17 not out respectively.

For KKR, Vaibhav Arora (3/48) was the most successful bowler while Harshit Rana (2/43) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/18) took two wickets apiece.

Earlier, KKR scored 179 for 6 after opting to bat.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48 while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey chipped in with 38 and 36 not out respectively.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with four wickets.

Brief Scores: KKR: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 48, Andre Russell 38; Noor Ahmad 4/31).

With PTI inputs