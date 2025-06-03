The D-Day has arrived as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings square off in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The two teams locked horns in the Qualifier 1 as well, where it was RCB who emerged triumphant, beating PBKS by 8 wickets in a one-sided contest. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side have since beaten 5-time champions Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to earn another contest against Rajat Patidar's team. The contest remains an intriguing one, with both teams oozing with confidence ahead of the final. However, only one of them will get to lift the trophy today.

As fans remain divided over which team has the edge in the final, we asked AI platforms - Grok, Gemini, and ChatGPT about their predictions for the final. All of them picked the same team.

X GROK: Based on available data, RCB appears to have the edge. They secured their spot in the final with a dominant eight-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1, bowling them out for 101 runs and chasing the target with 60 balls to spare. RCB's bowling, led by Josh Hazlewood (21 wickets in 11 matches) and Suyash Sharma, has been formidable, while their batting, anchored by Virat Kohli (614 runs at an average of 55.81) and Phil Salt's explosive form, is in top shape. RCB's historical performance at Ahmedabad (six of eight games won by teams batting first) and their ability to handle high-pressure situations give them an advantage. Experts like David Warner and Shane Watson have also backed RCB, with Warner predicting Hazlewood as Player of the Match.

PBKS, however, showed resilience in Qualifier 2, chasing 203 against Mumbai Indians, led by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87. Their batting, with players like Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, can be explosive, and their bowling, including Kyle Jamieson and Yuzvendra Chahal, has potential. Yet, their earlier collapse against RCB suggests vulnerability under pressure.

Considering RCB's current form, balanced squad, and momentum, I predict Royal Challengers Bengaluru will win the IPL 2025 final. The match could be close if PBKS leverages dew to chase, but RCB's depth and experience in big games make them the likely champions.

Gemini: It's a highly anticipated final between two teams eager to lift their maiden IPL trophy. While RCB might have a slight edge based on recent encounters this season and their qualifier performance, Punjab Kings have shown resilience and have the batting firepower to challenge any team. The outcome will depend on the performance on the day, and factors like the toss and potential weather interruptions could also be significant.

If I absolutely had to make a speculative choice for a bet on the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS, it would be an incredibly tough call, as both teams have compelling reasons why they could win their first title.

However, if forced to choose, I might lean very slightly towards Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

ChatGPT: Given RCB's consistent form and previous victories over PBKS this season, including a decisive win in Qualifier 1, they are considered favorites for the final. However, PBKS's recent performances and the leadership of Shreyas Iyer could pose a significant challenge.

Prediction: A narrow victory for RCB, citing their current form and head-to-head advantage this season.