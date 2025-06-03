Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the verge of clinching their maiden IPL title on Tuesday when they take on Punjab Kings in the summit clash in Ahmedabad. Playing under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB emerged as one of the most dominating sides of the season. However, the encounter against PBKS will not be an easy one as the Shreyas Iyer-led side is also equally lethal in the ongoing season. Ahead of the final match, RCB still have no clarity about the availability if their star all-rounder Tim David.

The Australia star has not featured in their last two matches so far owing to a hamstring injury. During the pre-final press conference, skipper Patidar also stated that the team has got no clarity about Tim.

"Till now, I have no idea about Tim David. Doctors are there and we will get to know this evening," he said during the press conference.

Apart from David, a report from ESPNCricinfo also stated that RCB's talismanic opening batter Phil Salt is a doubt for the title clash against the Punjab franchise, as he is expecting the birth of his child.

Salt couldn't be spotted in RCB's training session on the eve of the finale, triggering speculations over his availability for the summit clash.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Salt might not even be in Ahmedabad for the match against PBKS, with plans being to accompany his partner for the birth of their first child. RCB coach Andy Flower and captain Rajat Patidar, however, didn't utter a single word on the player's situation, understandably wanting to keep the matter secret ahead of the all-important match.

For Patidar himself, it will be a big challenge given he was appointed RCB's captain only before the start of the tournament, while the leader in the opposition camp, Shreyas Iyer won the IPL with his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders last year.

Iyer is also the only captain in IPL history to have led three different teams - Delhi Capitals, KKR and now Punjab Kings - into IPL finals.

Patidar said for him it would be essential to create a good environment for his players.

"Till now, I have enjoyed a lot to be honest. For me, I think it is a great opportunity to learn from the great leaders of the game, (some) great players, great foreign players of the game. It is a great opportunity for me to learn from them and their different ideas, which is helping me a lot in my leadership role," he said.

