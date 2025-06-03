As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, some enthralling performances are expected to unfold in the closing ceremony. The 2-month-long cricketing extravaganza comes to a conclusion today, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also planning a tribute for the Indian Armed Forces, as a mark of gratitude for the successful Operation Sindoor. The closing ceremony of the 18th edition of the IPL, hence, is going to be extra special.

RCB qualified for the IPL final thrice in the past, losing all three times in 2009, 2011, and 2016. PBKS, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, losing the match to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the final. They finished the league stage in second spot with 19 points from 14 games before beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in the final.

Who will perform in the IPL 2025 final?

The closing ceremony will reportedly feature iconic singer Shankar Mahadevan, who is all set to honour those who served in Operation Sindoor. The performance is also an attempt to commemorate the lives lost in the Pahalgam tragedy. He will be accompanied by his sons Shivam and Siddharth Mahadevan.

What time will IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony begin?

The IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How to watch the IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony Live?

The live streaming of IPL 2025 Closing ceremony will be available on JioStar.

The closing ceremony will be followed by the toss at 7:00 PM, with the first ball of the match expected to be bowled at 7:30 PM.