The two finalists of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have arrived, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings square off to get their hands on the elusive trophy that has evaded both sides until now. While one team will lift the title for the first time in its history, it will be a heartbreak for the other. However, with the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad already being impacted by rain, there remains worry in both camps over what the weather conditions hold for them on May 03 (Tuesday).

As the weather report suggests, a brief rainfall spell is expected in the evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the weather conditions remain quite dynamic, with potential drizzle holding the potential to become incessant rainfall.

What happens if IPL 2025 final is washed out due to rain?

Unlike Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, and Eliminator, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has kept a reserve day in place for the IPL 2025 final. If the match isn't possible on Tuesday due to rain, it will be completed on Wednesday (May 04).

What happens if IPL 2025 final is washed out on Reserve Day too?

In such a case, the team that finished higher in the league stage will be crowned champion. This means Punjab Kings would go on to lift the title while Royal Challengers Bengaluru would return empty-handed.

RCB vs PBKS: IPL Awaits a new winner

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never won once. RCB has reached the IPL final thrice (2009, 2011, 2016) and returned home without a trophy. On the other hand, Punjab earned a spot in the final for the first time in 11 years. In 2014, Punjab made its way into the final but fell short against the eventual winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Bengaluru and Punjab have played 36 IPL matches against each other so far. So far, nothing separates the two as both teams have won 18 each. En route to the final, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1, with Philip Salt smashing a solid 56-run knock. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings reached the final by overcoming Mumbai Indians by five wickets, powered by Shreyas Iyer's crucial 87-run innings.

With ANI Inputs