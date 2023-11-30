The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 retention list is out. Several top names like Ben Stokes, Shardul Thakur have been released by their respective franchises ahead of the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. There have been trade-offs too with Hardik Pandya moving back to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans making the maximum noise. For IPL defending champions, the release of Ben Stokes made the headlines. Dwaine Pretorius and Kyle Jamieson were released too.

One major question in front of Chennai Super Kings is the succession plan for skipper MS Dhoni. When Ben Stokes was roped in, the general impression was that he could be the next CSK captain. But the star England all-rounder has been released. Ravichandran Ashwin feels it is Ruturaj Gaikwad who will take over the reins.



"The holes that CSK will try to fill are ones of captaincy, which I believe Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to take over, as Ambati Rayudu said in his latest interview. Ben Stokes, too, was taken by CSK on the same philosophy of playing an able right hand. Needless to say, he is a quality leader, and CSK is a team that values experience. I think they'll go back to Shardul and get their combination back," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Another thing that they would be thinking about is who is the replacement keeper for MS Dhoni and even about retentions next year. Actually, there were so many rumours in the air that CSK was going to trade this player to see him as a future successor to MS Dhoni. I don't want to call out names, as I am also playing in a franchise. But a team like CSK is filled with thinkers," Ashwin added.

Chennai Super Kings Complete Squad after retention:MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Complete List of Released Players: Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh.

Purse Remaining for IPL 2024 Auction: INR 32.2 Crore