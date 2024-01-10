Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has begun his training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Dhoni, who remains an active cricketer only in the T20 league, had some fitness concerns towards the end of the last season but has worked hard to regain full fitness and best prepare himself for the new campaign with the Super Kings. Dhoni has been creating a buzz on social media, having attended a few social gatherings since the start of the new year. But, it was the first time this year that he was seen training.

There remain about three months for the IPL to start, and it doesn't look like Dhoni is in the mood to mess around. His form with the bat will be key in what will most likely be his last season in the T20 league as a player.

MS Dhoni has started his preparations for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/zYKaV8mdnp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

The Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL 5 times in history and they would be keen to do the same in Dhoni's farewell campaign.

CSK IPL 2024 probable playing XI:Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra/Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana/Mustafizur Rahman.

Players bought by CSK at IPL 2024 auction:Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).

CSK Complete Squad:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (NZ), Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi.

All-rounders:Moeen Ali (ENG), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Mukesh Choudhary.