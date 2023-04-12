Harshal Patel's attempt to run Ravi Bishnoi at non-striker's didn't exactly go according to plan as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game on Monday. With LSG needing five runs in the last over, Harshal picked two wickets to bring the equation down to one run in one ball. The last-ball drama at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has raised quite a few eyebrows from several current and former cricketers.

However, former England captain Eoin Morgan saw the funny side of the incident. He said if Harshal had managed to caught Bishnoi napping, there would have been a 'Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir gloves off' after the match.

"Not for one moment, do I think it was a conscious effort. Harshal Patel was running in and must have been in shock to see how far away he (Bishnoi was) and missed the run-out. But if he had run him out, there would have been a pitch invasion. It would have been Kohli-Gambhir gloves off," Morgan said after the match on Jio Cinema.

Speaking of the match, Nicholas Pooran smashed 62 off 19 balls to inspire LSG's 213-run chase.

Marcus Stoinis had earlier clobbered a 30-ball 65, but it was Pooran's blitz including seven sixes that blew away RCB.

Earlier, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell notched up 15 sixes between them in Bangalore's 212-2, with 27 hit in the match in total.

Kohli set the tone for Bangalore's big total with his second fifty of the season in a 96-run opening stand with Du Plessis.

Maxwell kept up the charge after Kohli's departure and Du Plessis delivered a flurry of sixes, including a hit of 115 metres, as he also registered his second half-century of the campaign.

The efforts of Pooran and Stoinis eclipsed the power-hitting from Kohli (61), Du Plessis (79 not out) and Maxwell (59) after Bangalore were put in to bat first.

(With AFP Inputs)