Naveen-ul-Haq's face-off with Virat Kohli was one of the most talked about events of the IPL 2023. During a match between Lucknow Super Giants, where Afghanistan star Naveen plays, and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore things went almost out of control as the two were involved in a heated argument. Later, LSG coach Gautam Gambhir also got involved. After the incident, both cricketers social media posts became a matter of intrigue for the netizens. Almost, every time they posted something, fans found a correlation with their heated argument.

Naveen on Saturday posted a tale about a lion, tiger and a donkey with a message in it. Towards the end of the video, the message read: “The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not.”

Naveen opened up recently about the incident and said that the fight was started by Kohli after the encounter and cited the punishments handed out to the two cricketers as the proof.

“He shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight,” he told BBC Pashto.

“When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight,” he added.

While Kohli was docked his entire match fees, Naveen was fined half of it. In the interaction, the fast bowler also said that he does not sledge unless instigated by any opponent.

“I just want to say one thing I generally don't sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn't utter a single word. I didn't sledge anyone. Players, who were there they know how I dealt with the situation."

I never lost my temper, when I was batting or after the match. What I did after the match is can be seen by everyone. I was just shaking hands and then he (Kohli) caught my hand forcefully and I am also human being and I reacted,” he said in the interview when asked about the incident.