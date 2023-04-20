Undoubtedly one of the most fearsome batters in the shortest format, Sanju Samson has won over the hearts of many fans through his heroics with the bat over the years. However, the aspect of his game that doesn't get talked about much is wicket-keeping. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Samson executed a stunning run-out while keeping his gloves on to dismiss Nicholas Pooran. The effort saw him draw plenty of plaudits from fans.

Throwing the ball with the gloves on remains of the toughest tasks for a wicket-keeper. However, Sanju hit bulls-eye despite wearing the wicket-keeping gloves as Pooran tried to sneak a run in the last over of the innings.

Here's the video of Samson's run-out of Nicholas Pooran:

As for the match, Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan shared five wickets between them as Lucknow Super Kings defended 154 to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

West Indies big-hitter Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 and Stoinis contributed 21 in Lucknow's total on a tough batting pitch in Jaipur.

Stoinis then took the two key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40). Fellow quick Avesh returned figures of 3-25.

With 19 needed off the last over, Avesh kept his calm to strike twice and restrict Rajasthan to 144-6.

Rajasthan keep their top spot in the table with eight points, ahead of second-placed Lucknow, who also have four wins from six matches but stay behind on an inferior run-rate.

With AFP inputs