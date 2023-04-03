Chennai Super Kings' match at the MA Chidambaram stadium against Lucknow Super Giants was special for more than one reason. It is not just the MS Dhoni-led side's first home match of this edition, but it is also the first match of the four-time champions at their 'home' in over 1000 days. LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl in an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. However, the start of the game got delayed as a dog entered the field of play. The ground-staff could be seen trying very hard to get the dog out of field as players looked on.

Watch: Who Let The Dog Out? CSK vs LSG Match Delayed Due To Bizarre Reason

Look who wants to come on as an Impact Player...



A dog delays start at Chepauk. Even as the groundsmen try in vain to get it out, Avesh Khan joins the fun. The audience is loving every bit of this. #CSKvLSG #IPL2023 #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/ED4ao40xss — Sameer Baadkar (@SameerBaadkar) April 3, 2023

"This is just not acceptable. I mean, whoever has let this dog in, it's not on. Chasing it is not going to help," Sunil Gavaskar said on-air.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni said that he was happy to be back at Chepauk. "Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there," he said at the toss.

CSK have played 56 matches in their home venue and won 40, lost 15 where one match tied. It has been a long wait for CSK team and their fans to paint the stadium yellow.

Chepauk stadium is considered to help spinners and the wicket is seen to have a little turn. In the previous match, skipper Dhoni did not use Moeen Ali as a bowling option, but in this match he could prove handy.

CSK lost the opening game of the season and they will search for their first win in the encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Gujarat Titans defeated CSK in the opening tie of the IPL 2023 by five wickets.