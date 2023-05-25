With nine wickets in his last two outings, including a 5/5 in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal has impressed everyone with his performances. His exploits were enough to put him in an elite list comprising massive names like Anil Kumble and Jasprit Bumrah. Madhwal, who became the first cricketer from the state of Uttarakhand to play in the IPL after he was picked by MI in 2022 as a replacement for the injured Suryakumar Yadav, has been revelation for MI, who have set their sights on a record-extending sixth IPL title.

Taking to Twitter, former India captain Kumble took to Twitter and welcomed Madhwal into the elite list of players with figures of 5/5 in an IPL match.

Great bowling in a high pressure game, Akash Madhwal. Welcome to the 5/5 club @mipaltan @JioCinema — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2023

Apart from Kumble, several current and former cricketers hailed the pacer for match-winning performance against LSG.

5 runs, 5 wickets in Eliminator: Has Mumbai given one more Indian player in Akash Madhwal? #MIvsLSG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 24, 2023

5 for 5 Akash Madhwal bowled a terrific spell. First ever 5 wkt haul by any bowler in playoffs. Looking forward to a lot more from the young lad #LSGvsMI #Playoffs2023 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 24, 2023

What a spell from Akash Madhwal. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 24, 2023

Akash Madhwal 5 wickets in the eliminator after the 4 he took in the last league game which was a do or die game . Such a delight to see newcomers doing well. This is the season where many of the experience guys have had a great season and many newcomers have made a big mark.... pic.twitter.com/ofZI0yk8af — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 24, 2023

What a time to rock up and bring out one of the best bowling performances of this tournament! Akash Madhwal, you beauty. Knockout game, high pressure, having to fill Bumrah's and Archer's shoes, and this young lad gets 5-5. This is what the IPL is all about, talent meeting... — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 24, 2023

After opting to bat, scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow.

However, Madhwal's incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

MI will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad to decide on Chennai Super Kings' opposition for the big final on Sunday.

