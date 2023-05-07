After the ugly post-match scenes from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in the Indian Premier League 2023, some refreshing moments emerged from the second match on Saturday. Though Virat Kohli's homecoming was spoiled by Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory, the RCB stalwart was in a jolly mood as he spoke to Ishant Sharma and a few other DC players after the game. The bond that Virat and Ishant share goes back years, and their camaraderie was quite visible at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the match.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kohli could be seen cracking jokes with Ishant that sent a few other DC players into a laughter riot. Here's the video:

As for the match, Kohli's half-century went in vain as Delhi Capitals rode on Phil Salt's 87 to gain one place in the IPL 2023 points table.

Salt struck his second half-century in his debut IPL season to steer Delhi's chase of 182 as the home team won with 20 balls to spare at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Salt, a wicketkeeper-batsman, began with a 60-run stand with skipper David Warner, who hit 22, and then put together 59 runs with Mitchell Marsh, who smashed 26.

"It's the first time a lot of people would have seen me bat. Lot of Indian fans probably watching me for the first time if they don't watch other competitions," Salt, who has represented England in 30 white-ball matches since 2021, told reporters after his man-of-the-match performance.

"I feel like my goal ever since the auction was come here and win games, challenge myself among the best in the world, because realistically we know this is the best domestic league in the world."

The batting effort trumped Virat Kohli's 55 and an unbeaten 54 by Mahipal Lomror which helped Bangalore to 181-4 after electing to bat first.

The spotlight remained on the Delhi-born Kohli as the former captain set foot on the ground in front of a capacity crowd, mostly wearing the star's Bangalore jersey.

With AFP inputs