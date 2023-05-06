Delhi Capitals earned a resounding win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore to keep their playoff hopes alive. Chasing a target of 182, DC rode on Phil Salt's counter-attacking knock of 87 (45) and crossed the finishing line with 20 balls to spare. Earlier, fifties from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror had propelled RCB to a decent total of 181/4 in 20 overs. The win allowed DC to move out from the foot of the points table. They now have four wins from 10 matches.

IPL 2023 points table after DC vs RCB game:

Gujarat Titans remain top with 14 points from 10 outings. They are, however, just one point clear of second-placed Chennai Super Kings, who were also victorious on Saturday.

CSK defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led side has won six, lost four of their 11 games so far, while one match was washed out due to rain.

Lucknow Super Giants, who take on GT in one of Sunday's double headers, occupy the third spot with 11 points from 10 matches.

LSG are followed by Rajasthan Royals, RCB, MI, and Punjab Kings, respectively. All four teams have played 10 games and won as many points.

Kolkata Knight Riders and DC are eighth and ninth with eight points from 10 matches. SRH sit at the bottom of the table with just six points from nine outings.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap list with a tally of 511 in 10 games. On the other hand, CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande leads the Purple Cap chart with 19 scalps in 11 matches.

(With PTI Inputs)