The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians registered its maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as it defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. It was MI's first win in three matches, one which saw the team climb to the eighth spot (2 points in 3 games, NRR -0.879). For DC, it was the fourth straight loss in as many games as it remained at the bottom of the 10-team table (0 points, NRR -1.576). Lucknow Super Giants (6 points in 4 games, NRR +1.048), Rajasthan Royals (4 points in 3 games, NRR +2.067), Kolkata Knight Riders (4 points in 3 games, NRR +1.375) and Gujrat Titans (4 points in 3 games, NRR +0.431) hold the top-four places.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan leads the run-scorers' charts with a tally of 225 runs three games. DC skipper David Warner has now risen to the second spot with a tally of 209 in 4 games. As far as the leading wicket-takers go, LSG's Mark Wood leads the table with nine scalps while RR's Yuzvendra Chahal and GT's Rashid Khan have eight wickets each.

Talking about the DC vs MI match, Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first IPL half-century in 25 innings before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals on Monday. David Warner laboured to 51 off 47 balls before Axar Patel flaunted his much improved batting skills again with an impactful 54 off 25 balls to push Delhi Capitals to a competitive 172 after Mumbai Indians put the hosts in to bat.

With the pitch on the drier side compared to the first game here and finger spinners getting plenty of assistance from it, Mumbai Indians had a tricky task at hand but with his classy 65 off 45 balls, Rohit helped his side record their first win of the season.

With Cameron Green (17 not out off 8) and Tim David (13 not out off 11) in the middle, Mumbai needed five runs off the last over but Anrich Nortje bowled brilliantly to take the game down to the very last ball. David got the required two off the final ball for a much needed victory.

Promoted to number three, the in-form Tilak Varma came up with a crucial 41 off 29 balls and forged a 68-run stand with skipper Rohit.

It was a much needed win for Mumbai after back-to-back defeats while the season got worse for Delhi who suffered their fourth loss in as many games.

