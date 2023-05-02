Team India are all set to face Australia in the final match of the World Test Championship final that will kick off on June 7 at The Oval, London. The Rohit Sharma-led side has already announced the squad for the match. Team India has now got an injury scare in the form Jaydev Unadkat. The left-arm pacer, who is also among the 15 members selected for the big game, hurt himself while bowling in nets during the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

IPL on Monday shared a video on social media, wishing a quick and speedy recovery to Unadkat. The clip had the pacer falling abruptly on the pitch on the follow-up after delivering a ball.

See you back on the field soon



Wishing a quick recovery to the left-arm pacer

It is worth noting that India will already be missing the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumram, who is currently injured and out of cricketing action. While Unadkat's inclusion into the playing XI for the WTC final seems uncertain, India would still hope for the pacer to be available for selection.

Ajinkya Rahane made his Team India return for the WTC final while Suryakumar Yadav failed to make it to the 5-member squad. Rahane, a veteran of 82 Test matches, last played for India in the longest format of the game in January last year. Since then, he was not considered for selection owing to poor form. However, having done well in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 34-year-old made his way back.

India's Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.