RR vs LSG Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Eye Winning Run, Face Lucknow Super Giants
RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals face inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals face inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR possess a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson ensuring that the side has a good start and has enough runs in the powerplay. On the other hand, with three wins and two losses so far, LSG are overflowing with talent but they have missed a trick or two at times to find themselves on the losing side twice. RR will play at their official home for the first time since the 2019 season. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 26th Match Between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, straight from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
- 15:55 (IST)RR v LSG Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this IPL 2023 match between league leader Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.
