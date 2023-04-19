Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Asked to bat first, MI posted a huge total of 192/5 in 20 overs after Cameron Green played an unbeaten knock of 64 off 40 balls. Apart from him, Ishan Kishan smashed 38 off 31 balls. Later, SRH fell short by 14 runs after Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Riley Meredith took two wickets each. With this win, MI rose to the sixth spot while SRH remained at the ninth spot. Rajasthan Royals continued to lead the points table.

Orange and Purple Cap

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis leads the highest run-scorers' table with a tally of 259 runs in five games. MI's Tilak Varma is at the seventh place with a total of 214 runs in five matches. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the purple cap with 11 wickets. MI's Piyush Chawla is at the ninth spot with seven wickets.

Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat. With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games.

While Agarwal got some much-needed runs, it was Klaasen's knock that put Mumbai under pressure. The South African took the attack to veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, reverse sweeping him for a four and six in a 21-run over.

Sunrisers needed 60 off the last 30 balls and Marco Jansen (13 off 6) and Washington Sundar (10 off 6) made the game interesting with a string of boundaries before the latter paid the price for casual running between the wickets.

Playing his second IPL game, Tendulkar again bowled two overs with the new ball before returning to bowl the high pressure final over with Sunrisers needing 20 runs.

Tendulkar chose to bowl full and wide and was able to do the job for his team. He got his maiden IPL wicket in the process.

(With PTI Inputs)