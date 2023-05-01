Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. RCB will be heading into this match after facing a 21-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. This will be the second meeting in IPL 2023 between RCB and LSG as in the previous encounter, the KL Rahul-led side had emerged victorious by one wicket. There are many questions regarding the availability of star pacer Josh Hazlewood and he is unlikely to be included in the Playing XI against LSG.

RCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far.

Kohli, du Plessis and Maxwell can't be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik step up.

The fielding and catching too needs to improve, something which was pointed by Kohli himself after the loss to KKR.

The former India captain will continue to lead the side unless du Plessis, who has been used as an 'Impact Player', regains full fitness.

Mohammad Siraj has been the stand out bowler for RCB and he needs support from the other fast bowlers. Harshal Patel is tasked with bowling the tough overs but he would want to bring down his economy rate from 9.94.

RCB's Predicted XI against LSG:Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

(With PTI Inputs)