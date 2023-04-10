After beginning their campaign with a memorable eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a terrible defeat by 81 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous IPL 2023 match. The Faf du Plessis led-side will now be going up against Lucknow Super Giants for their next match on Monday. In their previous match, RCB went ahead with England pacer David Willey as Reece Topley got ruled out of the tournament due to injury. As Willey impressed everyone with his two wickets, there are chances that RCB might go with their same Playing XI against LSG.

Here's what we think could be RCB playing XI against LSG

It's early days in the tournament but RCB's death bowling has been a major concern for the team.

RCB looked on course to register their second win of the season but the script went awry after the 12th over. They had the game in the palm of their hands, reducing the opposition to 89 for 5 before KKR went on to post 204/7.

Against Mumbai also they went for over 13 runs in the last five overs. Death overs specialist Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj, who had done well with the new ball, have struggled at the back end.

The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who is on national duty, and Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from an Achilles heel injury, has only amplified RCB's death bowling woes.

Both bowlers are expected to link up with team this week. But until then, South African medium pacer Wayne Parnell who has come in a replacement for Reece Topley can help with the ball at the back end of the innings.

RCB bat deep. Openers Virat Kohli and du Plessis did the job in the win against Mumbai but against KKR, the entire line up was done in by spin.

RCB Predicted XI vs LSG: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

