All is well in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp after the Faf du Plessis-led side thrashed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Virat Kohli and Faf dazzled with the bat as RCB made a mockey out of MI's 171-run total. While Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 to take his team across the finishing line, du Plessis quickfire 73 set the tone for a convincing chase. However, whatever happens at the Chinnaswamy, stays at the Chinnaswamy as RCB's focus now shifts towards the Eden Gardens as they face a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders side on Thursday.

Here's what we think could be RCB playing XI against KKR:

Kohli and du Plessis will open the proceedings with the bat once again. The dynamic duo's form will be crucial throughout the tournament for RCB.

There were doubts regarding Glenn Maxwell's participation in the previous match. He scored 12 not out off 3 balls and bowled just one over. He is likely to occupy the no.3 slot in the absence of Rajat Patidar.

In the middle-order, all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the previous, is expected to keep his place, alongwith Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.

In the bowling department, RCB's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will also look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden.

However, RCB are likely to miss English pacer Reece Topley, who suffered a shoulder dislocation. David Willey is expected to replace him.

Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets against MI. He is likely to be backed by the management.

RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep