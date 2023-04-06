Story ProgressBack to home
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates, IPL 2023: KKR Seek First Victory With Match Against RCB
KKR vs RCB Live Score: Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore.
KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023 Latest Updates: KKR are yet to win a game in the season.© AFP
KKR vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2023: Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Having started their campaign with a seven-run defeat via DLS method against Punjab Kings at Mohali, KKR suffered twin blows in Shakib Al Hasan and Shreyas Iyer. On the other hand, RCB's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will also look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between KKR and RCB, straight from Kolkata:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 16:13 (IST)KKR vs RCB Live: Big task ahead for 'accidental' skipper Rana!KKR had made Nitish Rana their stand-in skipper, assuming that their regular skipper would be back in the second half of the season but with Iyer ruled out completely, the Chandrakant Pandit-coached side may face a leadership crisis. Rana, who has experience of leading Delhi in white-ball cricket, has a big task ahead of him as the team desperately seeks some solace in its den.
- 16:08 (IST)KKR vs RCB Live: Double blow for KKR!Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing without their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Shreyas Iyer for the entire season. While Iyer is out due to injury, Shakib opted to miss the tournament due to international commitments and personal reasons.
- 15:56 (IST)KKR vs RCB Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the 9th match of IPL 2023. Kokata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight at the Eden Gardens. Stay connected for all the live updates!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.