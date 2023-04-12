In a high-voltage encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Chennai Super Kings restricted Rajasthan Royals to 175/8 in 20 overs despite a half-century from Jos Buttler. The Sanju Samson-led RR looked like cruising at one stage initially as they reached 86/1 in eight overs and looked set for a big total. Enter Ravindra Jadeja. In just his second over, Jadeja scalped Devdutt Padikkal (38) on the third ball of the ninth over. To peg RR back further, Jadeja clean bowled RR captain Sanju Samson for a duck on the fifth ball. He would have got another wicket in that over had Moeen Ali not dropped Ravichandran Ashwin on the final ball of the over.

The ball which got Samson drifted and tuned and knocked the off-stump. With the wicket, Jadeja became the first Indian player to take 200 wickets and score 2000 runs in IPL.

Watch: Jadeja Scalps Samson On 0 With Terrific Ball, Dhoni Approves

Talking about the match, Jos Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 175 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Chennai on Wednesday. Buttler hit three sixes and a four in his knock while adding 77 for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls).

Ravichandran Ashwin (30 off 22 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) also made valuable contributions.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) had the best figures for CSK while rookie Akash Singh and young Tushar Deshpande also got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Devdutt Padikkal 38; Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs CSK.

With PTi inputs