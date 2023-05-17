Punjab Kings will be looking to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff dreams alive while Delhi Capitals will aim to finish their campaign on a winning note as the two teams face each other in Dharamsala on Wednesday. This will be the first match at the venue and it will host another match in the tournament as PBKS will take on Rajasthan Royals. DC were eliminated from the tournament following their loss against PBKS in their last match. However, PBKS continue to fight for a spot in the top four as wins in their last two games will take them to 14 points.

For Punjab Kings, there is no major change expected as Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada are most likely to be the overseas options. Harpreet Brar was a top performer for the side in the previous game and Prabhsimran Singh also emerged as a solid opening option.

For DC, it has been a tough tournament but David Warner will surely look to add to his impressive run tally. Rovman Powell can finally get a game for the side in the middle order while Praveen Dubey is expected to keep his place in the playing XI.

Punjab Kings predicted XI (along with impact player):Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.

Delhi Capitals predicted XI (along with impact player):David Warner (C), Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey.