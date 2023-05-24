Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are facing Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday. The winner of the match will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have already sealed a berth in the title clash. Much was expected from MI captain Rohit Sharma in the Eliminator. However, Rohit fell for just 11 in the fourth over off LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Against a length ball, Rohit attempted to go over extra cover but ended up getting caught by Ayush Badoni. After picking the big wicket, Naveen, who had an altercation with Virat Kohli in an earlier match, does shut-out-the-noise celebration.

The celebration had Twitter talking.

Rohit fans dckrided Naveen day and night only to see this pic.twitter.com/LENqPtOdqv — A (@_shortarmjab_) May 24, 2023

Rohit Sharma in IPL Knockouts



20 - Mat

308 - Runs

16.21 - Avg

108.83 - SR



Virat Kohli and his fans owns Naveen ul Haq. While Naveen ul Haq owns Rohit Sharma and his fans.#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/4rp20HAxBk — Aarav (@sigma__male_) May 24, 2023

MI fans were literally supporting Naveen Ul Haq only to witness their idol Rohit Sharma being owned by him with such celebration pic.twitter.com/16WYkwQ69i — feryy (@ffspari) May 24, 2023

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. LSG finished third in the IPL points table whereas MI edged passed the playoffs as they qualified after RCB lost their match in the last game of the League stage.

The team which wins the match will play against Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss, "We are going to bat first. Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don't know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it's better to put up a score. The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot, and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game. We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in."

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya also said, "It has been an up-and-down season, but we have fought and never gave up. We have match winners, it's a team effort from us, and that's a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket."

With ANI inputs