It was a memorable day for all the MS Dhoni fans as Chennai Super Kings registered a victory by 27 runs over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Playing at their fortress Chepauk, CSK posted a total of 167/8, which included a blistering cameo from MS Dhoni, who smashed 20 off just 9 balls. Later, CSK restricted DC to 140/8 after Matheesha Pathirana scalped three wickets. For Dhoni, who will be turning 42 later this year, age is just a number as he has been setting an example for all the fans. However, the former India skipper was seen struggling and hobbling while running between the wickets during the match against DC.

Speaking about Dhoni, former India pacer S Sreesanth praised him for his fitness and revealed that the CSK skipper never takes any painkillers.

"Why did Dhoni retire from international cricket? Many players play till 42 and he is only 41. In Kerala, they say, 'oh my god, Dhoni is doing it again and again?'" Sreesanth said on Star Sports.

"Dhoni never takes pain killer. Whenever we asked him why does he do that, he told that he does not want to show that he is in pain. He just wants to bring the Cup to Chennai."

During the post-match presentation, Dhoni also spoke about his knock and said, "This is what my job is. I have told them this is what I am supposed to do. Don't make me run a lot. It has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute."

Hosts CSK notched up a 27-run win over DC, denting the visitors' chances of reaching the IPL playoffs, in Chennai on Wednesday. Opting to bat, MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8. In reply, DC batters found the going tough and could manage only 140/8 in their 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with a 37 ball-35. Earlier, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark. Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

With PTI inputs