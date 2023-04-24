Under MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings have been playing with great confidence. They have so far won five of their seven games and are sitting right at the top of the points table. While speculation is rife that this might be Dhoni's last IPL season, the 41-year-old great himself saying that it's the 'last phase' of his career, the World Cup-winning captain's leadership has been astute. He has been guiding the young bowlers like Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana with perfection, while veterans alike Ajinkya Rahane has played with renewed energy under him.

His calm and composed nature has spilled on to his teammates as well who have shown no nerves in tense situation. On Sunday, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, however, Dhoni gave an aggressive reaction, albeit for a very brief span of time, when Theekshana dismissed KK's star batter Jason Roy. The batter was on 61 off just 25 balls with KKR chasing a huge 236-run target, when Theekshana knocked off Roy's middle stump. With that dismissal KKR were 135/5 in 14.3 overs and Dhoni knew that it was a lethal blow.

Watch: Dhoni Shows Rare Aggression As CSK Youngster Bowls Out KKR Star

Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in an IPL game, on Sunday. A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by the muscular Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

With Jason Roy pulling a hamstring while fielding, the chase was out of question and Dhoni's young pace troika of Akash Singh (1/29 in 4 overs),Matheesa Pathirana (1/27 in 4 overs) and Tushar Deshpande (2/43 in 4 overs) along with seasoned spinners Moeen Ali (1/20 in 1 over), Maheesh Theekshana (2/32 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/34 in 3 overs) restricted KKR to 186 for 8 in 20 overs.

With PTI inputs