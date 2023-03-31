With the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, the excitement among fans has been growing with each passing day. Gujarat Titans (GT) will kick off their title defense on Friday when they take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT lifted the title in their first season in the tournament after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final last year. Ahead of the start of the new season, former England captain Michael Vaughan has issued a bold statement regarding the winner of IPL 2023.

Vaughan has backed the Sanju Samson-led RR, who were beaten in the final last year, to go all the way this time around.

"Can't wait for the IPL to start .. Looking forward to being part of the @cricbuzz team .. I thinks it's going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May," Vaughan tweeted.

Can't wait for the IPL to start .. Looking forward to being part of the @cricbuzz team .. I thinks it's going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May .. #OnOn #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2023

RR have not won the IPL since its inaugural edition, when the legendary Shane Warne had guided them to the title.

After losing the final to Gujarat Titans last season, RR will start their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2, in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

At the auction last year, RR acquired the services of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder (Rs 5.75 crore), while also going for Australia's Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore).

England batter Joe Root will also play his first-ever IPL season, having been bought at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

RR Full Squad:

Players bought in IPL 2023 auction: Jason Holder (Rs 5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 50 lakh), Kunal Rathore (Rs 20 lakh), Adam Zampa (Rs 1.5 crore), KM Asif (Rs 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 20 lakh), Abdul PA (Rs 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (Rs 20 lakh), Joe Root (INR 2 crore)

Retained players: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna (Replaced by Sandeep Sharma), Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

