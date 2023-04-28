Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in a crucial mid table clash in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Midway through the season, both teams have won four games from a possible seven, with LSG ahead due to a superior net run-rate. However, LSG suffered a defeat in their previous outing, losing to Gujarat Titans, following an inexplicable batting performance. Having said that, LSG could possibly make a few rotations in their playing XI, with Quinton de Kock most likely to play his first game of the season.

Here's what we think could be LSG's playing XI vs PBKS:

Captain KL Rahul's strike rate became the talking point again as his team failed to chase down 136, despite being in a commanding position. He would look to improve his strike-rate this time around.

While Kyle Mayers has done well at the top of the order, de Kock might replace him in the XI for a fresh approach.

In the middle-order, Nicholas Pooran will be joined by the likes of Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The addition of Prerak Mankad, who came on as an impact player against GT, could add more depth to their batting line-up.

The absence of pacer Mark Wood, who has not played since April 15 due to illness, has weakened the LSG attack considerably and the team would be wishing for his early return. Wood still remains the leading wicket taker for them despite missing three games.

However, Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has done ever so well in Wood's absence. He will lead the pace attack with Avesh Khan, while veteran leggie Amit Mishra (impact player) will partner youngster Ravi Bishnoi in the spin department.

LSG Predicted XI vs PBKS: KL Rahul (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan (Amit Mishra in place on Mankad if LSG bowl first)

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)