Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG will be coming to this clash after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Currently, they are standing at the fourth place on the points table and very contenders of qualifying for the playoffs. The Krunal Pandya-led side is likely to go ahead with the same Playing XI against MI.

Leggie Ravi Bishnoi has been the leading wicket taker for LSG and stand in captain Krunal Pandya too showed what he could do with his left-arm spin against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra is also expected to come into play considering the conditions. The pacers have proved to be a tad expensive especially Avesh Khan, who has an economy rate of 9.75 after nine games.

The batting looks formidable despite the absence of injured K L Rahul. Quinton de Kock has made instant impact as Rahul's replacement at the top while Kyle Mayers is LSG's leading run getter in the competition.

Then they have players who can win for the game even from a hopeless situation, like Nicholas Pooran did against Sunrisers.

LSG's Predicted XI against MI:Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Yudhvir Charak/Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra.

(With PTI Inputs)