After defeating Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs, Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL 2023 match on Saturday, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The KL Rahul-led side introduced Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul Haq into the attack and the debutant impressed everyone with the figures of 0/19 in 4 overs. Naveen was played in the place of star pacer Mark Wood and the management is likely to go ahead with the same line-up against the defending champions.

LSG have no dearth of power in their batting, with Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis capable of pulverising any opposition. Mayers has been in sensational form at the top while Pooran and Stoinis doing the job in the middle order.

But skipper KL Rahul's form is a little concerning. He has batted with strike rate of 114.79 this season. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is also yet to play an impactful innings he is capable of.

Talented leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and veteran Amit Mishra are doing well for LSG in the spin department while Krunal Pandya has also put in a match-winning performance.

In Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Yudhvir Singh Charak, LSG also possess a good pace department. Debutant Naveen-ul Haq sizzled in his maiden game against RR and will look to continue in the same vein.

The Titans, however, may have a slight psychological edge having defeated the Super Giants on both occasions last season.

LSG's Predicted XI vs GT: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi

(With PTI Inputs)