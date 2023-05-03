Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to bounce back from their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the subsequent controversies when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. However, their problems are far from over as skipper KL Rahul may miss out due to injury that he sustained in the previous game. Rahul had to leave the field in pain and although he came out to bat, he found it almost impossible to run between the wickets.

In case of Rahul's absence, Krunal Pandya is expected to take up the mantle of captaincy.

LSG will look to strengthen their batting and that means Quinton de Kock can join Kyle Mayers as the new opener. De Kock is an experienced campaigner and he can be perfect replacement for Rahul.

Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran will make up the solid batting line-up which scores big against Punjab Kings. Ayush Badoni can be a floater who can bat at any position while the all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham are expected to add more value to the side.

On the spinning track, Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi can prove to be match-winners for LSG while Avesh Khan is expected to take the place of Naveen-ul-Haq. The Afghanistan pacer had a on-field spat with Virat Kohli and the inclusion of De Kock will mean that he will have to miss out.

LSG Predicted XI:Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra.