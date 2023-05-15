Royal Challengers Bangalore put in arguably their finest performance of the season, bundling out Rajasthan Royals for just 59 runs while defending their total of 171 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match. In what was a must-win battle for both sides, the resounding victory gave RCB a big push in their hopes of a top-four finish. As fans went ga-ga over the Bengaluru franchise's performance against the Rajasthan, even Lucknow Super Giants took to Twitter to hail Faf du Plessis & Co. As a result, Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir memes flooded the internet.

Defending a total of 171, RCB bowlers produced a performance to remember, with Wayne Parnell leading the charge with his 3 for 10 in 3 overs. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell bagged one apiece to bowl out Sanju Samson's men for just 59 runs.

Here's what LSG tweeted after the match:

RCB. — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 14, 2023

As a result, Gambhir-Kohli memes were unleashed by fans on Twitter.

Agli Baar Panga Nahi Lene Ka pic.twitter.com/NvCLuVCdqF — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) May 14, 2023

Virat Kohli need new haters, the old ones became his fans.pic.twitter.com/0NW79MgpUn https://t.co/84EQxXZIYA — KT (@IconicRcb) May 14, 2023

Rajasthan Royals dished out one of the most inexplicable batting performances of the Indian Premier League as they were dismissed for just 59, suffering a massive 112-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing 172 for a win, the Royals suffered a stunning batting collapse to be bundled out in just 10.3 over for the third lowest total in IPL history with only Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 19 balls) and Joe Root (10 off 15 balls) scoring in double-digit figures.

It was RR's second lowest total as they just about managed to go past their earlier lowest of 58 against the same opponents in 2009 by one run.

RR batters failed to give a fight as they kept on playing shots when the situation demanded to stick for a while on a slow and tricky wicket.

With PTI inputs