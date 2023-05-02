Things turned ugly during an IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at the latter's homeground on Monday. Big names like Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir got involved in heated altercations during various points of the game. The two teams have a sort of history. During their first leg match in IPL 2023, which was a closely contested affair in Bengaluru, LSG players and mentor Gambhir could be seen giving aggressive reactions after winning.

In Lucknow, in the return leg of their fixture, Kohli was quite animated every time a LSG batter was getting dismissed. He even got into a war of words with LSG's Afghanistan recruit Naveen-ul-Haq in the 17th over. Match visuals showed that Amit Mishra, the other LSG batter at the crease and umpires, separated Kohli from Naveen, even as the former RCB skipper kept pointing towards his shoe and kept saying something towards the Afghanistan player.

While the players were shaking hands after the match, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli were seen exchanging words and RCB's Glenn Mexwell separated them. This was followed by Gambhir pulling away Kyle Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

Just after that, Gambhir was seen charging towards Kohli even as LSG players, including the injured captain KL Rahul, restraining him. But eventually, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument with players from both sides surrounding them.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

Later, LSG captain KL Rahul could be seen having a lengthy chat with Kohli. Naveen was passing by the two, when Rahul called his LSG teammate in an attempt to broker peace between the two. However, Naveen clearly indicated that he was not interested and walked away.

Initially, Kohli was seen holding Gambhir's shoulder, but as the heated exchange continued, veteran spinner Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya -- also hailing from Delhi -- stepped in to separate the duo.

Kohli and Gambhir are former India team-mates and have played together for the Delhi state team but they have had a history of face-offs.

With PTI inputs