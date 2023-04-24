Cricket fans around the world witnessed a special sight at the Eden Gardens, where the crowd showered their love for MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The loud chants of Dhoni's name could be heard at every corner of the stadium as the Eden Gardens felt like another home ground for CSK. All the Dhoni fans enjoyed every bit of the match as CSK ended up on the winning side by 49 runs. Seeing the crowd's love for Dhoni, former India coach and match commentator Ravi Shastri gave a vivid description of stadium.

Speaking before the match, Shastri said on Star Sports, "It's the sea of yellow in Eden, tribute to one man. He's the King of East, it's MS Dhoni."

All the smiles of the Dhoni fans were put on hold after the CSK skipper hinted towards his retirement during the post-match interaction.

After winning the match, Dhoni said, "I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd."

Talking about the game, Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone a complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from the capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by the muscular Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

In reply, KKR were restricted for 186 for despite Jason Roy's 61 and Rinku Singh's 53 not out.

