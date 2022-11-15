The Royal Challengers Bangalore went through a lot of change ahead of the IPL 2022. Virat Kohli gave up his captaincy and Faf du Plessis was named the new skipper. Under du Plessis, the RCB qualified for the playoffs. They lost to eventual runners-up Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. Among the players released Jason Behrendorff and Sherfane Rutherford were the big names. However, they did not go for any major changes as they released only five players. November 15 was the deadline day for all the ten franchises to announce their final squad list heading into the auction on December 23 in Kochi.

List of players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Purse remaining: INR 8.75 crore

List of players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep