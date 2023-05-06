The controversy surrounding Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly was finally put to rest on Saturday as the two legendary cricketers shook hands in the aftermath of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The handshake was the topic of controversy the last time these two teams faced each other as various videos suggested that Kohli and Ganguly did not greet each other after the game. Reports also suggested that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram following the incident. However, that was not the case after DC's win on Saturday as the two legends shook hands and even spoke to each other briefly at the end of the encounter.

Phil Salt came up with an outrageous display of ball striking as Delhi Capitals kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League with a thumping seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli (55 off 56) completed his 'homecoming' with a landmark fifty before Mahipal Lomror (54 not out off 29) came up with a career-best knock to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 181 for four.

Needing to win every game from here on to have a shot at a play-off berth, Delhi's overseas batters played fearlessly to gun down the total in 16.4 overs.

Besides Salt's sensational 87 off 45 balls, David Warner (22 off 14), Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) and Rilee Rossouw (29 not out off 21) produced timely cameos.

It was Delhi's second consecutive win and they need to win their remaining four games while RCB suffered their fifth loss in 10 matches.

