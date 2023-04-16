Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday and the fans on social media wasted no time in congratulating him on the momentous occasion. Arjun, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been a part of the franchise for the last two years as he was picked up for the base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2021. The left-arm medium pacer started proceedings for MI as he was given the responsibility to bowl the first over. Arjun also created history as he and father Sachin became the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League.

So happy to see Arjun play for mumbai .. The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 16, 2023

Arjun, who was named in Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy last year, relocated to Goa for more regular game time. He took 12 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy games for Goa.

Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun ❤️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 16, 2023

Notably, Arjun can be a pretty handy customer with the bat, after having scored his maiden first-class century recently.

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma out of the match due to a stomach bug, MI stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR.

Arjun Tendulkar with Sachin Tendulkar during the MI practice session. pic.twitter.com/bV9IGuhzng — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2023

Apart from Arjun, lanky South African pacer Duan Jansen also made his debut for MI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith