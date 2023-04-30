Harry Brook may not have contributed much with the bat but the England international stunned everyone including the batter Mitchell Marsh with his stunning fielding effort during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Marsh slammed a delivery hard during the 10th over of the DC innings and it felt like the ball will clear the boundary easily. However, Brook had other plans as he caught it in one hand and was able to throw it back just in time to save the boundary. There was a moment when fans thought that he will be able to complete the catch but he slipped slightly and the ball was just out of his reach.

What a sensational effort at the boundary line by Harry Brook.



Even Mitch Marsh applauded the effort.

Marsh was taken aback by the effort and even he applauded Brook for his athleticism.

Mitchell Marsh appreciated Harry Brook's masterclass in the fielding department.

With an excellent comeback performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers, SRH restricted Delhi Capitals to 188/6 despite half-centuries by Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh, winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) match by nine runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh's partnership of 112 for the second wicket had provided a solid platform to DC, however, after their dismissal, DC lost the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Salt scored his maiden fifty, scoring 59 off 35 balls. Marsh performed in both the department, scoring 63 off 39 balls and also taking four wickets, however, his performance gone vain.

SRH bowlers provided the win with their effective bowling in the last five overs. Mayank Markande took two wickets, while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan and Abhishek Sharma took one wicket each.

Heinrich Klaasen clinched his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls. Abhishek scored 67 off 36 balls. Debutant Akeal Hosein played an effective cameo of 16 off 10 balls.

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowl for the Delhi Capitals. He took four wickets conceding 27 runs. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel dismissed one batter each.

