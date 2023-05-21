The connection between Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders go way back in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India opener was a massive asset for the franchise in multiple seasons and he led them to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. However, the crowd showed no mercy to the present Lucknow Super Giants mentor as they chanted Virat Kohli's name as a taunt following the duo's on-field spat during the ongoing tournament. Gambhir, whose LSG side were able to qualify for the playoffs with a narrow win over KKR, gestured the crowd in lower the volume before breaking into a smile himself.

This is crowd of KKR, what if RCB vs LSG ELIMINATOR happen.



RCB fans eat Gautam and Naveen at Chepauk.pic.twitter.com/9OjqzfGvsW — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshViraat18K) May 21, 2023

Gambhir was not the only one who was targeted with Kohli chants as the crowd at Eden Gardens started chanting the ex-India skipper's name while pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was handed the ball.

Rinku Singh's fighting knock of 67 runs went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 1-run in a thriller in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match.

While the victory assured LSG of a playoff berth, a defeat to KKR put curtains on their IPL 2023 campaign.

Pooran's fighting knock helped LSG recover from 73/5 and propelled them to a competitive 176/8. Ravi Bishnoi then bowled an impressive spell of 2/23 as LSG survived another heroic performance from Rinku Singh (67* off 33) to win the match by one run as Impact Player Yash Thakur defended 21 in the last over.

(With PTI inputs)