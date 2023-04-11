Delhi Capitals on Tuesday saw two very contrasting half-centuries in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game against Mumbai Indians. While Dc vice-captain Axar Patel scored his maiden IPL fifty in just 22 balls, Dc skipper scored his 58th half-century in the league in 43 balls. Ultimately, Warner fell on 51 off 47 balls as Delhi were all out for 172. Several experts criticised Warner for his slow knock. There was another strange aspect during Warner's innings. The left-handed opener changed his stance to a right-handed one in the eighth over while facing MI's Hrithik Shokeen.

The chance in stance did not benefit as he mistimed his shot and could score only one run off the free-hit.

Watch: David Warner Bats Right-handed vs MI On Free-Hit. This Happens Next

david warner right hand batsman pic.twitter.com/Z85XehwSrS — LUCKY SINGH (@LokeshS30714400) April 11, 2023

Talking about the game, DC skipper David Warner's fifty and Axar Patel's blitz of 54 runs helped Delhi Capitals (DC) post a respected target as Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers bundle out DC for 172 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Axar scored the highest for DC with 54 off 25 while Warner played a knock of 51 runs in 47 balls. For MI, Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla bagged three respectively while Riley Meredith claimed two wickets.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Put to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a fine start as their openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathered 33 runs in 3 overs. However, the 43-run partnership could not stand long as Hrithik Shokeen drew first blood and dismissed Shaw for 15.

The right-handed batter Manish Pandey then came out to bat. Pandey slammed Riley Meredith for back-to-back two fours in the 5th over of the game.

Piyush Chawla then provided his team with a big wicket of Pandey. A fine cameo by Manish Pandey came to an end after scoring 26 off 18 deliveries. Yash Dhull departed after scoring just 2 runs on his IPL debut. It did not take long for Delhi to lose their fourth wicket as Rovman Powell was lbw by Chawla in the 11th over of the game.

At that point, Delhi kept losing wickets but captain Warner continued his red-hot form and slammed Mumbai bowlers all around the ground at regular intervals.

With ANI inputs