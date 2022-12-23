IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Kochi later on Friday, December 23. This year's auction saw 991 players registering and only 405 making the final list, including 273 Indian players and 132 overseas players. However, there are only 87 slots available to the teams, with a total purse of INR 183.15 crores. Prior to the mini-acution, the franchises were allowed to retain as many players as possible. This mini-auction will allow the teams to add more firepower to their squads.

Here are the Live Updates of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction from Kochi

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle December 23 2022 11:57 (IST) IPL Auction: List of all the players! Here is the list of players who are all set to go under the hammer in Kochi later today. Here is the list of players who are all set to go under the hammer in Kochi later today. Click here Share Link

December 23 2022 10:50 (IST) IPL Auction: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 mini-auction from Kochi. 991 players have registered for this year's auction, with only 405 making the final list. However, only 87 slots are for grabs. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 mini-auction from Kochi. 991 players have registered for this year's auction, with only 405 making the final list. However, only 87 slots are for grabs. Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Artist Makes Smoke Portrait Of Lionel Messi With FIFA World Cup