IPL 2023 Auction: Complete List Of Purse Left With 10 Franchises After Player Retentions And Releases
The complete list of purse left with 10 franchises after retentions and releases ahead of IPL 2023 auctions is given below
IPL giants Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad released star batter Kane Williamson ahead of the cash-rich league's mini auction. Tuesday was the last date to announce the full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of the mini auction, scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi. The day started with Mumbai Indians' longstanding West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL, only to be drafted as the five-time champions' batting coach.
Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players.
In other big movements, Punjab Kings have released their last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal, while West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Besides Bravo, CSK have also decided to let go of England's death-overs specialist Chris Jordan, a move that might surprise some.
Complete List Of Purse Left With 10 Franchises After Retention And Releases
Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 42.25 crore
Punjab Kings - INR 32.2 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - INR 23.35 crore
Mumbai Indians - INR 20.55 crore
Chennai Super Kings - INR 20.45 crore
Delhi Capitals - INR 19.45 crore
Gujarat Titans - INR 19.25 crore
Rajasthan Royals - INR 13.2 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 8.75 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 7.05 crore
With PTI inputs