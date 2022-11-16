IPL giants Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad released star batter Kane Williamson ahead of the cash-rich league's mini auction. Tuesday was the last date to announce the full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of the mini auction, scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi. The day started with Mumbai Indians' longstanding West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL, only to be drafted as the five-time champions' batting coach.

Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players.

In other big movements, Punjab Kings have released their last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal, while West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Besides Bravo, CSK have also decided to let go of England's death-overs specialist Chris Jordan, a move that might surprise some.

Complete List Of Purse Left With 10 Franchises After Retention And Releases

Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 42.25 crore

Punjab Kings - INR 32.2 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - INR 23.35 crore

Mumbai Indians - INR 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings - INR 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals - INR 19.45 crore

Gujarat Titans - INR 19.25 crore

Rajasthan Royals - INR 13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 8.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 7.05 crore

