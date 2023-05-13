Amit Mishra is an experienced campaigner but his aggressive side surprised fans during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Mishra completed a simple caught and bowled to dismiss SRH batter Anmolpreet Singh but his celebration caught most by surprise. He threw the ball down on the ground hard and then went on to give a stare to the batter. The spinner was quite expensive on a friendly pitch as he conceded 40 runs in 4 overs and it could have been the angry and relief of taking the important wicket. LSG went on to win the match thanks to brilliant batting performances at Hyderabad.

Prerak Mankad anchored the Lucknow Super Giants innings with an unbeaten fifty to power his side to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Opting to bat, SRH managed 182 for six after their batters failed to convert their starts.

In reply, LSG raced to victory with four balls to spare to return to winning ways after three matches.

Besides Mankad, who scored an unbeaten 45-ball-64, Marcus Stoinis (40) and Nicholas Pooran (44 not out) provided valuable contributions to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47.

For Lucknow Super Giants, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers.

(With PTI inputs)