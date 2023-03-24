Mitchell Marsh has been in devastating form for Australia in the recently concluded ODI series against India and he was instrumental in guiding the visitors to a 2-1 win. Marsh finished the series with 191 runs from 3 matches with the help of two half-centuries and former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja backed the Aussie star to continue his run of form. Marsh is currently a part of Delhi Capitals and Jadeja believes that if he can score at the same rate, the Delhi franchise will surely win the title in 2023. The ex-India batter also recalled that his brother – Shaun Marsh – was the Orange Cap winner in 2008 but the Aussie cricketer was unable to guide his side – Kings XI Punjab – to victory in the inaugural season.

“What a performance (from Mitchell Marsh). Delhi (Capitals) fans would be very happy with this. Such a big player and now he has to come to form. His brother had won the Orange Cap once, but Punjab couldn't win the tournament then. But if he (Mitchell) wins the Orange Cap, their team will win the tournament, such is the impact of this player,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Delhi Capitals will start their campaign on April 1 with a match against Lucknow Super Giants.

The franchise had a tough start to their preparations as Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to injury and they opted for David Warner as the new skipper. Axar Patel was named as his deputy.

Delhi Capitals had a relatively quiet outing at the auctions but were able to pick up crucial players like Rilee Rossouw, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt and Manish Pandey to strengthen the side.