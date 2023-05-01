The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 got off to a glitzy start in March with a glittering opening ceremony in Ahmedabad. Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna was one of the star performers in the opening ceremony. The star actress, who is a well-known name in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu film industries, made her entry on the song "Saami" from the movie "Pushpa: The Rise". The crowd erupted in cheers as she performed on the songs "Srivalli" from "Pushpa" and "Naatu Naatu" from the famous "RRR". Fellow actress Tamannah Bhatia and star singer Arijit Singh also took performed in the star-studded event.

Now, Rashmika has revealed her favourite IPL team. "Well, RCB. I am from Bangalore, from Karnataka. We have "Ee Sala Cup Namde (this year the Cup is ours). So I think that just carried on. I hope this year I can go and see RCB play," she said on Star Sports.

When asked about he favourite IPL cricketer, she replied: "Virat sir. He is a swagger. He is awesome."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to shed the over reliance on their celebrated top-order when they face a belligerent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL in Lucknow on Monday. RCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far.

With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition.

Kohli, du Plessis and Maxwell can't be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik step up.

The fielding and catching too needs to improve, something which was pointed by Kohli himself after the loss to KKR.

The former India captain will continue to lead the side unless du Plessis, who has been used as an 'Impact Player', regains full fitness.

Mohammad Siraj has been the stand out bowler for RCB and he needs support from the other fast bowlers. Harshal Patel is tasked with bowling the tough overs but he would want to bring down his economy rate from 9.94.

