You love him or you hate him, but you simply can't ignore him. Gautam Gambhir is a character who finds it hard to stay away from the headlines. After Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) thrilling last-ball victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday, Gambhir's gesture towards the home fans sent social media into a frenzy. As Lucknow sealed a 1-wicket win over the Bengaluru side, Gambhir was truly fired up.

Needing just 5 runs to win from the last 6 balls, Lucknow had 3 wickets in hand and the pair of Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat in the middle. RCB managed to pick two wickets from those 6 balls but a fumble from the wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik on the last ball of the over saw LSG pull off a thriller.

Gambhir was understandably pumped after his team's win. After exchanging handshakes with RCB players, he gave a 'finger on lips' gesture to the home fans. The video has now gone viral on social media.

#RCBvsLSG

Gautam Gambhir to the Chinnaswamy crowd after the match.pic.twitter.com/PrGOrB1Uny — (@superking1815) April 10, 2023

The Super Giants' 213-run victory over the Royal Challengers is one of the highest successful run-chases in the T20 league's history. It slots in at the 4th slot in the overall list, behind Rajasthan Royals (224 vs Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians (219 vs Chennai Super Kings), and Rajasthan Royals (219 vs Deccan Chargers).

RCB were happy to have posted 212 runs on the board, with Virat Kohli (61), Faf du Plessis (79) and Glenn Maxwell (59) doing the bulk of the scoring.

For LSG, Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30), Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19), and Ayush Badoni (30) were the pick of the batters. The victory takes Lucknow Super Giants top of the IPL 2023 standings while Royal Challengers Bangalore have dropped down to the 7th spot.